Three stranded fishermen rescued

Three fishermen, who were stranded in Manalli Tivu Island in the Gulf of Mannar have been rescued by the Coast Guard on Thursday, in spite of the challenging weather due to cyclone Burevi.

Based on an alert from Ramanathapuram Collector about 10 am on Thursday, the Coast Guard pressed its hovercraft from Mandapam into service.

The three went to the sea on December 1 but their boat developed a snag in its engine and hence were stranded on the island for three days.

All the three were provided with warm clothes, first aid, fluids and refreshment before they were taken to Coast Guard Station at Mandapam. They were subsequently handed over to the Fisheries Department on the same day.

“The rescue operation was undertaken in the challenging weather conditions caused by cyclone Burevi. Strong winds, continuous rains and low visibility were posing serious challenges for the crew to locate the boat and undertake the operation,” an official release from the Coast Guard added.