Three Sri Lankan fishermen detained

Their boat drifted towards Indian waters after a snag

Three Sri Lankan fishermen have been detained by the Coastal Security Group personnel at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district after their fibre boat drifted towards the Indian waters reportedly due a technical snag.

Coastal Security Group sources identified them as Yan Sonn, aged around 34, Ronald Reegan, aged around 38, and Gurubaran, aged around 40 years. All three hailed from Jaffna.

Sources said the trio had set sail on Saturday morning from Jaffna. They were engaged in fishing when their boat developed a technical snag. The boat drifted towards Indian waters due to the current.

Local fishermen spotted the Sri Lankan boat on Sunday evening, around three nautical miles southeast of Kodiakarai. Using two boats, the local fishermen towed the Sri Lankan boat and brought it to the Vedaranyam shore. The three have been detained by the Coastal Security Group personnel for inquiry, the sources added.