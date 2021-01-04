Three Sri Lankan fishermen detained

Three Sri Lankan fishermen have been detained by the Coastal Security Group personnel at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district after their fibre boat drifted towards the Indian waters reportedly due a technical snag.
Coastal Security Group sources identified them as Yan Sonn, aged around 34, Ronald Reegan, aged around 38, and Gurubaran, aged around 40 years. All three hailed from Jaffna.
Sources said the trio had set sail on Saturday morning from Jaffna. They were engaged in fishing when their boat developed a technical snag. The boat drifted towards Indian waters due to the current.
Local fishermen spotted the Sri Lankan boat on Sunday evening, around three nautical miles southeast of Kodiakarai. Using two boats, the local fishermen towed the Sri Lankan boat and brought it to the Vedaranyam shore. The three have been detained by the Coastal Security Group personnel for inquiry, the sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath