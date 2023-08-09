ADVERTISEMENT

Three Sri Lankan fishermen arrested near Vedaranyam coast in T.N.

August 09, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Coastal Security Group, during their regular patrol, found the three Lankan fishers stranded near Arcottuthurai and rescued them

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Three Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police near Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district early on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. They were stranded mid-sea on a fishing boat due to engine failure.

Coastal Security Group sources identified them as Ronald Reagen, 40, Sivakumar, 25, and Srikanthan, 37, all natives of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. The three fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing in an unregistered mechanised boat on August 6 and were stranded mid-sea due to an engine failure.

The Coastal Security Group, during their regular patrol, found them three nautical miles away from Maniyantheevu near Arcottuthurai and rescued them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, they were arrested and taken to the marine police station in Vedaranyam. The police confiscated the boat and fishing equipment. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US