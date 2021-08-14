Three special covers on GI products released

CHENNAI

14 August 2021 01:46 IST

To commemorate GI products of Nagercoil, Nachiyarkoil and Madurai

The Department of Posts released three special covers on Geographical Indication (GI) products of the State at an event held in the city on Friday to commemorate 75th Independence Day.

The three special covers were on temple jewellery of Nagercoil, Nachiyarkoil Kuthuvilakku and Madurai Sungudi sai.

B. Selvakumar, Tamil Nadu circle chief postmaster general, released the special cover on Nachiyarkoil Kuthuvilakku and Venkatesh Bhat, chief executive officer, Accord Group of Hotels, received the first copy.

Advertising

Advertising

The special cover on temple jewellery had been provided with a distinctive effect of golden foiling and tiny artificial stones had been affixed to highlight the significance of kemp and emerald stones.

Similarly, the special cover on Nachiyarkoil Kuthuvilakku has golden acrylic lamps mould pasted on it.

The cover on the cotton fabric from Madurai, has an original, specially made piece of Sungudi saree in traditional colour.

Sanjay Gandhi, nodal officer, GI product of Tamil Nadu, and Veena R. Srinivas, postmaster general (mails and business development), attended the event.