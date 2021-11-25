Three sexually assault woman in moving car, one person arrested

CHENNAI

The city police apprehended a 28-year-old man and launched a search for two more persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman in a moving car in Nungambakkam in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said a car was proceeding on Nelson Manickam Road at 2.30 a.m.

A woman from inside the vehicle screamed for help when the car was about to pass the police personnel conducting vehicle checks.

Vehicle check

The alert police personnel intercepted the car and found the woman fighting three men travelling with her.

She reportedly beat them with her footwear and got down shouting that the trio sexually assaulted her. Two of them fled the spot.

Further inquiry revealed that the woman was an entrepreneur and known to the trio working in a private firm in Thoraipakkam.

They had gone to a party in a star hotel in Nungambakkam and were on their way to drop her home at Arumbakkam.

A senior police officer said, “All Women Police, Numgambakkam have registered a case under the provisions of Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act following a complaint from the woman. We have apprehended Gautham and further investigation is on to nab the others”.