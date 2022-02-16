Three sentenced to one year imprisonment for asking Dalit boys to remove excreta

Incident occurred at Sirukudal village in December 2020

The Special Court For The Trial of Cases Under SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo one year rigourous imprisonment each for forcing some boys belonging to the Scheduled Caste community to clean up their excreta from an open ground at Sirukudal village in the district in December 2020.

The Court slapped a fine of ₹1,000 each on R. Abinesh, N. Silambarasan and S. Selvakumar. Five Dalit minor boys had defecated in an open ground belonging to a temple nearby, which was being used as a playground by some caste Hindus. A few youth asked the Dalit boys to remove the excreta giving them gunny sacks and a spade.

The incident triggered protest and Maruvathur police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 and arrested Abinesh, Silambarasan and Selvakumar in this connection.