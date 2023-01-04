HamberMenu
Three sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Villupuram

The three men bludgeoned a woman to death and stole her jewellery in 2015, the prosecution case said

January 04, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Villupuram on Tuesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the murder of a 40-year-old woman in 2015.

Mahila Court Judge (in-charge) G. Santhi sentenced Murugan, 39, Srinivasan, 35 and Rajendran, 45 of Thaduthatkondur to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each.

The prosecution case pertained to the murder of A. Rama of Thaduthakondur on November 29, 2015. The trio bludgeoned Rama to death with an iron rod while she was grazing her goats and stole her jewellery.

The Thiruvennainallur police had arrested the trio for the murder.

