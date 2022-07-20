Three senior citizens undergo fourth generation mitral valve repair in Chennai hospital 

Doctors at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai performed advanced transcatheter fourth generation mitral valve repair on three senior citizens who had severe heart ailments

Three senior citizens with end-stage heart failure recently underwent advanced fourth generation mitral valve repair at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

A release by the hospital said the fourth generation “MitraClip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System“ allowed greater flexibility for doctors to perform complex valve repairs based a patient’s mitral valve anatomy.

Sai Satish, senior interventional cardiologist at the hospital, who performed the procedure, said all the three patients had sustained extensive damage to their hearts and two of them had previously undergone aortic valve procedures that altered their mitral anatomies. “The intractable heart failure coupled with these extreme anatomical challenges would have made it impossible to treat them with any conventional device available today. The ability [of the advanced system] to independently grasp each valve leaflet allows us to now get surgical-like repair results,” he said.

The first patient was a 69-year-old man who had dilated cardiomyopathy with heart function of less than 20%. The second was a 73-year-old, who had a cardiac arrest and was referred to Apollo Hospitals with severe mitral valve leak and cardiogenic shock. The third was a 76-year-old woman who was referred to the hospital with severe heart failure from mitral regurgitation and had undergone multiple cardiac surgical interventions in the past. The release said all the procedures were performed with great results and no residual mitral leak.

The release from the hospital said Apollo Hospitals was the first in the country to use this fourth generation system.