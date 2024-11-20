Three sandalwood trees illegally chopped on farmland near Jolarpet

:

Three sandalwood trees were illegally chopped from the farmland of a government school teacher at Ponneri village near Jolarpet here on Wednesday.

The police said that the landlord M. Rajesh, 46, who works at a Government High School in Nimmiyambattu village, owned a two-acre-farmland. He had leased it to farmer S. Ganapathy, 72, to cultivate paddy. He also planted 50-60 sandalwood saplings in a portion of the land, over a decade ago.

On Wednesday morning, Ganapathy found the trees chopped and informed the landlord. Based on the alert, Jolarpet police inspected the spot. A case has been registered.

Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. A probe is under way.

