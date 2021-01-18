Three RMM district secretaries join DMK

CHENNAI

18 January 2021

Retd. HC judge also becomes member

Three district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram and senior office-bearers on Sunday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin.

A DMK press release said Thoothukudi district secretary A. Joseph Stalin, Ramanathapuram district secretary K. Senthil Selvananth, Theni district secretary R. Ganesan, IT wing leader K. Saravanan, Ramanathapuram district deputy secretary A. Senthilvel and traders’ union secretary S. Muruganandam joined the party.

Mr. Joseph Stalin said he joined the DMK since Mr. Rajinikanth had decided not to enter politics.

A retired judge of the Madras High Court, P.R. Sivakumar, too joined the DMK.