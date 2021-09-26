Three Registration Dept. officials suspended for irregularities

They were charged with ‘fraudulent registrations’, causing ‘huge loss’ to exchequer

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday suspended three Registration Department officials, including two District Registrars, for “fraudulent registrations” and causing “huge loss” to the State exchequer and committing “serious irregularities”, in violation of the registration rules and procedures.

The orders, issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, said it had been brought to the notice of the government by the appropriate investigation authority that some documents were registered fraudulently in 2014, with an ulterior motive, without considering the protest petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in the office of the Sub-Registrar, Gandhipuram, Coimbatore.

Disciplinary proceedings were hence contemplated against District Registrar M. Selvakumar for the alleged registration of fraudulent documents. “A lot of complaints are being persistently received about fraudulent registration of documents without following the prescribed guidelines, with ulterior motives, thereby causing a huge loss to the State exchequer… the complaints are serious in nature, and the post of District Registrar involves direct interface with the public.”

In the circumstances of the case, the order said it was necessary in the interest of the public to place Mr. Selvakumar under suspension from service with immediate effect.

‘Grave charges’

Another order said charges were framed against R. Periyasamy, District Registrar, Erode, against whom an inquiry into grave charges was pending.

He was charged with the fraudulent registration of documents, causing a huge loss to the government.

The officials were directed not to leave their respective headquarters without prior permission from the authority concerned.

In separate proceedings of the Inspector-General of Registrations, the Sub-Registrar, Neelankarai, Chennai South Registration District, S. Saravana Kumar was placed under suspension for committing serious irregularities in two documents registered in 2017, in violation of registration rules and procedures. Disciplinary proceedings initiated against Mr. Kumar were pending, and the suspension was necessary in public interest, the order said.