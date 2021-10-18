Three RDCC Bank employees held for swindling loan amounts

Police have arrested three employees of Ramanathapuram District Central Cooperative (RDCC) Bank, including a Branch Manager, on charges of forgery, conspiracy and swindling money on Monday.

Following a complaint from Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (Ramanathapuram) K. Govindarajan, the police registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 465, 468, 471, 477 (A), read with 120 (b), of the IPC against Poorna Chanthiramathi, 48, Branch Manager, RDCC Bank, Nainarkoil, S. Sathiyamoorthi, 41, cashier, and M. Sundara Kaleeswari, Assistant Manager.

According to the officials, the three accused were placed under suspension by the bank following registration of criminal cases against them.

The complaint was that the three siphoned off loan amounts meant for several self-help groups by forging documents between 2012 and 2018. Investigations and their confessions revealed the volume of money swindled was around ₹1.45 crore.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Commercial Crime Investigation Wing) Pandiselvam said the police had recovered ₹22.57 lakh from the accused. Further investigation is on.