Three Rajini Makkal Mandram district secretaries join DMK

CHENNAI

17 January 2021 16:38 IST

Retired Judge of the Madras High Court P.R. Sivakumar joined the DMK

Three district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mantram and senior office-bearers on Sunday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin.

A DMK press release said Thoothukudi district secretary A. Joseph Stalin, Ramanathapurm district secretary K. Senthil Selvananth, Theni district secretary R. Ganesan, IT wing leader K. Saravanan, Ramanathampuram disrict deputy secretary A. Senthilvel and traders' union secretary S. Muruganandam joined the party.

Judge joins DMK

Retired Judge of the Madras High Court P.R. Sivakumar joined the DMK. A few days ago, retired Judge S.K. Krishnan joined the party.

