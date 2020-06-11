Three quacks arrested for running illegal clinics in Thimiri

RANIPET

11 June 2020 16:41 IST

The crackdown was ordered by District Collector, S. Divyahdarshini, based on reports that several such persons were running clinics without proper qualifications

Teams from the Department of Public Health from Ranipet district have arrested three quacks from Thimiri village, where they were practising allopathy. The accused persons ha been operating these clinics illegally for several years.

Four teams were formed to identify and nab the accused, while they were on the job. Simultaneous raids were conducted in villages in and around Thimiri, one of the bigger towns in the region, where these clinics are run by unqualified persons.

The officials said that the crackdown will continue. The arrested accused were identified as Gandhi, Ranganathan and Parthiban and teams of police officials raided their premises and seized several allopathic medicines, injections, syringes and other materials.

The accused were taken to Thimiri police station and were remanded after a detailed inquiry.