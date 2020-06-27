Three policemen suspended in Villupuram over seizure of drug

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Santhosh Kumar has suspended three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector and a Special Sub-Inspector, for not keeping senior officials in the loop over the seizure of a party drug.

The trio - Sub-Inspector Anandan and Grade I constable Bhagyaraj attached to Parangipettai police station and SSI Ramkumar, attached to the special branch, were earlier transferred to the Armed Reserve by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav on Friday following an enquiry.

The police team had claimed to have seized four packets of Methamphetamine, a ‘psycho stimulant’, weighing 2.75 kg that was washed ashore off the Pudupettai coast on Sunday.

The drug was found in crystal form in packets bearing the name of a Chinese tea brand.

Though the seizure was said to be made on March 14, much before a similar consignment was seized off Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district, the police personnel had reportedly failed to inform their seniors of the seizure.

The team had recovered eight packets of the drug and kept it in front of the station premises. The team announced the seizure only after a similar consignment was seized off Mamallapuram.

All the three policemen were found guilty of not keeping senior officials in the loop over the seizure following an enquiry. The DIG suspended the trio and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them.