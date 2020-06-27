Three policemen suspended in Villupuram over seizure of drug

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Santhosh Kumar has suspended three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector and a Special Sub-Inspector, for not keeping senior officials in the loop over the seizure of a party drug.
The trio - Sub-Inspector Anandan and Grade I constable Bhagyaraj attached to Parangipettai police station and SSI Ramkumar, attached to the special branch, were earlier transferred to the Armed Reserve by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav on Friday following an enquiry.
The police team had claimed to have seized four packets of Methamphetamine, a ‘psycho stimulant’, weighing 2.75 kg that was washed ashore off the Pudupettai coast on Sunday.
The drug was found in crystal form in packets bearing the name of a Chinese tea brand.
Though the seizure was said to be made on March 14, much before a similar consignment was seized off Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district, the police personnel had reportedly failed to inform their seniors of the seizure.
The team had recovered eight packets of the drug and kept it in front of the station premises. The team announced the seizure only after a similar consignment was seized off Mamallapuram.
All the three policemen were found guilty of not keeping senior officials in the loop over the seizure following an enquiry. The DIG suspended the trio and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath