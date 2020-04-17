Three policemen shifted to Armed Reserve

Three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Kiliyanur police station, have been shifted to the Armed Reserve (AR) after they allegedly attacked the driver of a newspaper delivery van and smashed the wind screen of the vehicle on Friday.
Police said the vehicle belonging to a Tamil daily was returning from Puducherry to Tindivanam when a police team intercepted the vehicle at Thenkodipakkam near Kiliyanur and assaulted the driver.
Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar ordered the transfer of Sub-Inspector Saravanan and constables Sudhakar and Saravanan following complaints. The three policemen were shifted to the Villupuram Armed Reserve.
