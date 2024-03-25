ADVERTISEMENT

Three pilgrims die while trekking on Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore, toll rises to 5 this season

March 25, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The three pilgrims died in two days while attempting to scale the summit at 1,850 metres; the Forest Department has issued an advisory asking senior citizens and those with medical conditions to not attempt the trek unless certified fit

The Hindu Bureau

 

Three pilgrims died while trekking on the Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore, on Sunday and Monday (March 25 and 25, 2024).

With these deaths, the total number of pilgrims who have died while trekking these hills during the ongoing pilgrimage season (which began in February), has risen to five. Two young pilgrims had previously died, one in February, and one earlier this month. The summit is situated at a height of 1,850 metres (MSL) where Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested form) is worshipped,

ALSO READ
Pilgrims can trek Vellingiri hills from February to May every year, says Madras High Court

Forest Department officials said that the first death on Sunday was reported around 1 p.m. The deceased has been identified as C.H. Subba Rao, 68, a native of Hyderabad. He developed breathlessness on the fourth hill and died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alandurai police were intimated about the death and volunteers brought the body downhill, using a stretcher. The police then took the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a post-mortem.

M. Thiyagarajan, C.H. Subba Rao and S. Pandiyan, all pilgrims, died while trekking on Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A second pilgrim, M. Thiyagarajan, 35, of Jalakandapuram in Salem district, died on the first hill, at Kurangupaalam, around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The police took his body to CMCH too, after volunteers brought it downhill.

A third pilgrim died on the second hill in the early hours of Monday. The deceased has been identified as S. Pandiyan, 40, a native of Seepalakkottai in Theni district. He had collapsed at Vazhukkuparai, and volunteers rushed to rescue him. However, he died before they got to the spot. The police took his body to CMCH as well.

ALSO READ
Non-customary practice of dumping clothes by pilgrims pollutes Vellingiri Hills

Forest Department issues advisory

Following the five deaths this season, the Forest Department has issued advisories for people who plan to trek the hills, noted as one of the most difficult trekking routes in Tamil Nadu.

It advises senior citizens, those who have undergone intensive care treatment for COVID-19, and those with heart ailments, breathing problems, obesity and diabetes to undergo a detailed medical check to ensure they are fit, before embarking on the trek.

The advisory also urged pilgrims to trek the hills in groups and not as single individuals. Bringing pilgrims, who develop health complications or die during the trek, downhill is a strenuous task as volunteers or staff have to carry them using bamboo stretchers through tough terrains, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / mountains / religion and belief

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US