Three pilgrims die while trekking on Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore, toll rises to 5 this season

March 25, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The three pilgrims died in two days while attempting to scale the summit at 1,850 metres; the Forest Department has issued an advisory asking senior citizens and those with medical conditions to not attempt the trek unless certified fit

Three pilgrims died while trekking on the Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore, on Sunday and Monday (March 25 and 25, 2024). With these deaths, the total number of pilgrims who have died while trekking these hills during the ongoing pilgrimage season (which began in February), has risen to five. Two young pilgrims had previously died, one in February, and one earlier this month. The summit is situated at a height of 1,850 metres (MSL) where Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested form) is worshipped, ALSO READ Pilgrims can trek Vellingiri hills from February to May every year, says Madras High Court

Forest Department officials said that the first death on Sunday was reported around 1 p.m. The deceased has been identified as C.H. Subba Rao, 68, a native of Hyderabad. He developed breathlessness on the fourth hill and died.

The Alandurai police were intimated about the death and volunteers brought the body downhill, using a stretcher. The police then took the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a post-mortem.

A second pilgrim, M. Thiyagarajan, 35, of Jalakandapuram in Salem district, died on the first hill, at Kurangupaalam, around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The police took his body to CMCH too, after volunteers brought it downhill.

A third pilgrim died on the second hill in the early hours of Monday. The deceased has been identified as S. Pandiyan, 40, a native of Seepalakkottai in Theni district. He had collapsed at Vazhukkuparai, and volunteers rushed to rescue him. However, he died before they got to the spot. The police took his body to CMCH as well.