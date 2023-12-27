Three PHCs in Tirupattur to get permanent buildings

December 27, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - TIRUPATUR

Decades after formation, three Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) including one in Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur will soon get their own buildings as work to construct new buildings for these centres, which are currently functioning under asbestos-roofed structures at the centre of the district, began on Wednesday.

Health officials said that a PHC serves a population of at least 30,000 and the distance between two health centres must be three km. Each centre should have at least six beds whereas, an upgraded PHC should have 30 beds that will serve more population especially in big towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur.

At present, 37 centres including upgraded PHCs have been functioning in the district. “Proposals for rebuilding of staff quarters in many PHCs were also given to the State government as many of them are in dilapidated condition. Depending on funds and requirements, new works are being taken up,” T.R. Senthil, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tirupatur, told The Hindu.

On Wednesday, work for the construction of permanent building for the existing PHC at Kathirampatti village near Tirupattur town was started in the presence of I. Valarmathi, District Revenue Officer (DRO), and K. Selvarasu, Project Director, DRDA (Tirupattur). At present, the centre is functioning in a temporary accommodation within the premises for many years. The entire work of the new building will be completed in six months. New buildings for dilapidated centres at Yelagiri Hills and Pudupettai will be built in the coming months. Each building, on an average, will cost around ₹1.2 crore.

Health officials said the four centres including one at Madhanur, which got a new building last year, were badly damaged during the 2015 and 2021 floods. Since then, patients and visitors have to contend with poor facilities at the centre. Inundation during monsoon was the common challenge at these centres. The new buildings would provide better facilities like separate cabins for duty doctors, nurses and other staff, a common visitors hall, separate wards for specialised treatment, laboratory facilities, and well furnished pharmacy with additional stocks.

Operation theatres and more beds for in-patients are also other features of the new buildings. Adequate parking space for ambulances and other vehicles will also be provided. At present, around 20 PHCs have got permanent buildings in the past few years with additional medical facilities. Along with 37 centres, the district has 162 sub-health centres within its limits, providing treatment for common illnesses.