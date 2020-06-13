Three PG students of Thoothukudi medical college test positive for COVID-19

A view of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. File photo

THOOTHUKUDI

13 June 2020 16:19 IST

Infected were part of team that performed surgery on a person needing emergency care

Three postgraduate students of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital have tested positive for COVID–19, sources in the hospital said on Saturday.

Two postgraduate students attached to the Department of Anaesthesia and another one belonging to the Department of Surgery tested positive for the infection after they were part of the team of doctors who performed surgery on a patient admitted to the ‘Emergency and Trauma Care’ ward.

“Since we can’t wait for the results of the samples drawn from the patients requiring emergency care including surgery, we had to go in for surgical intervention on a patient admitted recently. As the patient tested positive for COVID–19 later, the PG students have got infection,” said a source.

Advertising

Advertising

Now, the three PG students have been admitted to the ward meant for the COVID -19 positive doctors in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli Corporation officials sealed a leading jewellery showroom here on Saturday after six of its employees, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19. The screening was conducted by the Corporation on Friday after one of its employees tested positive on Thursday.

“When we inspected the showroom, we could not find sanitizer or soap solution at the entrance of the showroom. We’re in the process of identifying the customers who could have contracted the infection. The workers were not subjected to mandatory screening every day as they reported for duty. The shop and the workers’ quarters were not disinfected every day. Hence, the showroom will remain sealed till Monday as intensive disinfection goes on,” said Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan.