Three petitions filed against curbs on distribution of goods

Three public interest litigation (PIL) petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the restrictions imposed by the State government on distribution of relief material by volunteers and the insistence on coordinating with government officials before distributing the goods.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), represented by its organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, Vaiko of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam have filed individual cases questioning the government’s interference in relief work by volunteers.

In its affidavit filed through senior counsel P. Wilson, the DMK said it began distributing food, grain, vegetables, groceries, medical kits and so on to the economically poor who did not have the wherewithal to order food through home delivery service during the lockdown.

The party claimed that its cadre followed all protocols by wearing masks and gloves. Nevertheless, the government had intentionally ordered that volunteers should not distribute relief material without coordinating with government officials, it alleged.

“Such action of the government directly infringes on the fundamental right to life and existence and right to food guaranteed under Articles 21 of the Constitution. It is also highly irrational, arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory,” DMK’s affidavit read.

In his petition, Mr. Suryaprakasam said the government should be directed to ensure home delivery of the ₹500 grocery kit that it had planned to sell through ration shops. He feared non-adherence to physical distancing norms at the ration shops.