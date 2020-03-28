Tamil Nadu

Three persons who died in Kanyakumari had underlying conditions, says Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

In an audio message on WhatsApp, the Health Secretary said the samples of the patients have been sent for COVID-19 testing

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh in an audio message on WhatsApp has said that three persons, including a two-year-old child, who were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kanyakumari and died on Saturday morning, had underlying conditions. Samples were lifted for testing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the results are awaited.

In the audio message released on Saturday, she said three persons died at the hospital in the morning. “The child had a congenital anomaly -- osteopetrosis. The child had frequent episodes of breathlessness. The second patient was a 66-year-old man. He already had underlying conditions -- uremic encephalopathy with chronic kidney disease and lymphoma. The third patient was a 24-year-old who had viral pneumonia with a high level of sepsis,” she said.

She added that samples were lifted and sent to the laboratory to test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) “We will confirm the cause of death as soon as the test results are out. But we are clarifying that all three had underlying conditions,” she added.

