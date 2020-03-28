Three persons who died in Kanyakumari had underlying conditions, says Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh in an audio message on WhatsApp has said that three persons, including a two-year-old child, who were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kanyakumari and died on Saturday morning, had underlying conditions. Samples were lifted for testing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the results are awaited.

In the audio message released on Saturday, she said three persons died at the hospital in the morning. “The child had a congenital anomaly -- osteopetrosis. The child had frequent episodes of breathlessness. The second patient was a 66-year-old man. He already had underlying conditions -- uremic encephalopathy with chronic kidney disease and lymphoma. The third patient was a 24-year-old who had viral pneumonia with a high level of sepsis,” she said.

She added that samples were lifted and sent to the laboratory to test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) “We will confirm the cause of death as soon as the test results are out. But we are clarifying that all three had underlying conditions,” she added.