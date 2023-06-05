ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

June 05, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health stated that no deaths were reported among those under treatment and that the toll remained at 38,080

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger, who arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore, tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday. Two others, including a person in Chengalpattu and another in Erode, had contracted the infection in a day, while five patients were discharged as they had recovered. Of the 36,10,524 who have contracted the infection, 35,72,411 have recovered.

The daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health stated that no deaths were reported among those under treatment and that the toll remained at 38,080. As on date, 33 people are under treatment.

