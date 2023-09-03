HamberMenu
Three persons killed in a road accident near Chengam

September 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The car which met with an accident on Tindivanam highway on Sunday.

The car which met with an accident on Tindivanam highway on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including a final-year B.Tech student, were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a goods laden lorry on the Tindivanam highway at Thokkavadi village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said R. Yogesh, 25, and R. Gowthama Manikandan, 28, accompanied D. Akash, 21, a final-year B. Tech student, for his job interview. They were travelling in the car from Kakkanampalayam village in Tirupattur taluk As the car was heading towards the bypass road, Yogesh lost control of the vehicle and hit the goods-laden lorry.

The lorry was coming from Tindivanam to deliver the consignment to a firm in Bengaluru. In the impact,, the trio died on the spot. The lorry driver, V. Salamullah, 32, and vehicle cleaner, V. Vanda Nawaj, 32, sustained minor injuries. The incident happened around 12.30 a.m.

Based on alert, Chengam police and firefighters led by R. Thenmozhivel, Deputy SP (Chengam), rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Chengam. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.

