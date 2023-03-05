HamberMenu
Three persons injured after van overturns in Yelagiri Hills

March 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured after the tourist van in which they were travelling overturned in the Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur on Sunday.

The police said V. Satish Kumar, 34, a resident of Mukundarayapuram village in Walaja block of Ranipet district, was driving back from Yelagiri Hills to his native village with his family members and relatives, when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. A total of 18 people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. 

The Yelagiri police and firefighters rushed to the spot. Due to poor lighting, the rescue operation was delayed. The injured were shifted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur town.

Traffic was affected on the route for more than an hour. The Yelagiri police have registered a case.

