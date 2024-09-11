Three persons including two farmers killed in road accident near Tiruvannamalai town

Three persons including two farmers were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with another two-wheeler that came in the opposite direction on Avalurpet Road on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai town on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as P. Ramesh, 40, M. Murugan, 38 and N. Dharmaraj, 20. Along with his nephew Murugan as pillion rider, farmer Ramesh was returning in his two-wheeler to their house in Kalasthambadi village on the stretch when he lost control of his two-wheeler and hit Dharmaraj, who was riding a two-wheeler in the opposite direction on the stretch. Dharmaraj was riding his two-wheeler with his friend M. Kalidas, 19, was travelling with him as a pillion rider. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Both two-wheelers collided with each other on the stretch. Farmer Ramesh and Dharmaraj died on the spot. A few motorists on the stretch alerted Mangalam police, who shifted injured persons to Government Medical College Hospital where doctors said that Murugan was dead on arrival. The lone survivor Kalidas has been shifted to CMC, Vellore. A case was registered by Mangalam police. A probe is underway.