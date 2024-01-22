Three persons including mother and son die in road accident near Ambur town

January 22, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

Three persons, including a woman and her son, were killed when the car they were travelling in got into the wrong lane and collided with a car coming in the opposite direction on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Pachakuppam village near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday evening.

The police said that the deceased were identified as K. Saravanan 50, a native of Gudiyatham in Vellore; M. Roja, 55; and her son M. Siva, 32.

The injured were identified as Madhavan 57, Shanthi 45; Maitreyan 20, and Kumaresan, 26. Along with his wife Roja and two sons, Siva and Kumaresan, S. Madhavan was returning from Chennai to Bengaluru on the highway after seeing a bride for his son, Siva, who was driving the car.

When the car reached Pachakuppam village on the elevated highway, Siva suddenly lost control of the vehicle and jumped into the opposite side of the highway and collided with another car that was coming from Dharmapuri to Gudiyatham. In the impact, three persons in the two cars died on the spot and four persons were injured in the accident.

Police said the car from Dharmapuri was driven by K. Saravanan, who was returning to his native Gudiyatham town along with his wife S. Shanthi and son S. Maithreyan after meeting his father in-law, who was ill in Dharmapuri. The accident occurred around 7.30 p.m.

Immediately, passersby and other motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Ambur Taluk police and 108 ambulance. Among the injured, S. Shanthi and S. Madhavan were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore while the remaining were treated at the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital in Ambur.