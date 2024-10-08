ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, including infant, die in cracker explosion at house in Tiruppur

Published - October 08, 2024 09:22 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

About 10 persons sustained injuries, the police say, quoting eyewitnesses

The Hindu Bureau

The site of the explosion in Pandiyan Nagar in Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An employee of a cracker manufacturing firm, a nine-month-old girl child, and an unidentified woman died in an explosion at a house in Pandiyan Nagar in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house was reportedly used for the illegal manufacture of fireworks. About 10 persons sustained injuries, the police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

The employee was identified as Kumar, who was in his mid-thirties. While the infant has been identified as Aliashrin, the woman is yet to be identified, said S. Lakshmi, Commissioner of Police, who visited the site of the accident. The explosion had caused noticeable damage to the tiled roofs of the nearby houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik and his brother-in-law Saravanakumar, who was using his sister’s house to manufacture crackers, were away at the time of the explosion. Karthik’s wife Sathyapriya has been admitted to a hospital with injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Saravanakumar had allegedly obtained a cracker manufacturing licence in Erode district and had applied for a renewal. In the meantime, he hired workers to illegally manufacture crackers, the Commissioner said.

The Thirumuruganpoondi police have registered a case under Sections 3 (punishment for causing an explosion that could endanger life or property) and 5A (Forfeiture of Property) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 9B(manufacturing, importing or exporting) of the Explosives Act. No arrests have been made so far. A team has left for Nambiyur in Erode district in search of Saravanakumar, she added.

District Collector T. Christuraj said the damage to the nearby houses were being assessed and the injured were being treated. Illegal manufacturing of fireworks will be dealt with stringently, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US