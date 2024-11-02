ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons held for gutka possession in Ranipet

Published - November 02, 2024 12:08 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested for smuggling 700 kg of gutkha in a car near Kalavai town in Ranipet on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as – K. James, 42 of Arcot, Ranipet; and Mothilal, 28; and Manohar Singh, 32 of Rajasthan.

Vehicle check

A special police team was inspecting vehicles on the Arcot-Arani Main Road when they came across the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that the trio were travelling in. When questioned, the three persons gave contradictory answers.

The police personnel grew suspicious, and checked the SUV. Large bags of gutka were found in the vehicle.

According to the police, the trio was smuggling the consignment from the interior parts of Andhra Pradesh and looking to sell them in towns such as Vellore, Arcot, Arani, and Tiruvannamalai.

A case has been registered, and the trio was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

A probe is under way.

