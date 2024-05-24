Three persons electrocuted in separate incidents in Vellore, Tirupattur

Three persons including a farmer were electrocuted after they came in contact with live electric wire fencing in Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, S. Vinayagam, 70, is a farmer in Chinnapalli Kuppam village near Odugathur town at the foothills of Jawadhu Hills in Vellore. He had gone to irrigate his two-acre farmland where he has been cultivating banana and paddy, when he accidently stepped on a live electric wire, which had been illegally connected to the mesh fencing in his neighbour’s farmland to prevent wild boars from damaging crops, and got electrocuted. Other farmers alerted the Veppamkuppam police, who filed a case.

In the second incident, B. Saravanan, 45, an agricultural labourer, had been employed by V. Mani, 65, to guard his five acre farmland in Bheemkulam village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur. While walking around the farmland, Saravanan accidently touched a live illegal electric wire fencing and got electrocuted. Landlord Mani found an unconscious Saravanan in the field on Thursday morning. He informed the Kavalur police, who filed a case.

27-year-old M. Naveen Kumar was electrocuted after he accidently touched a live electric wire while he was talking over the phone on the terrace of his house in Ambur town in Tirupattur. When he had not come down from the terrace for long, his parents went up to the terrace and found him unconscious. They rushed him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case has been registered by the Ambur town police. Further investigation is on, the police said.