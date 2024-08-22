GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three persons arrested for murder in Vaniyambadi town

The victim, S. Chandru, 18, was living with his uncle K. Venkatesh, in his house in Kamarajapuram within Vaniyambadi municipality limits, after he lost his parents in his childhood

Published - August 22, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Angered by Chandru's death, his relatives gherroed the hospital and also damaged the houses of the accused. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Angered by Chandru’s death, his relatives gherroed the hospital and also damaged the houses of the accused. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a drummer during a temple festival in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as R. John, 30, S. Sridhar, 35, and K. Karthik, 31 — all of them childhood friends from Konamedu village near the town.

The victim, S. Chandru, 18, was living with his uncle K. Venkatesh, in his house in Kamarajapuram within Vaniyambadi municipality limits, after he lost his parents in his childhood. He used to perform in local temple festivals, the police added.

On Wednesday night, Chandru was performing at a temple festival in the town, when a few persons asked him to stop playing the drum, as such musical instruments were not allowed in these festivals. However, when Chandru told them that the organisers of the event had invited him to play in the festival, an argument broke out. The three-member gang stabbed Chandru and fled the spot.

Immediately, devotees rushed the injured Chandru to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’. Angered by Chandru’s death, his relatives gherroed the hospital and also damaged the houses of the accused.

A large police team, led by Shreya Gupta, Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur), reached the spot and pacified the agitated relatives and residents in the area. Special teams were formed to nab the accused. Later, the trio was arrested and produced before the local court. They were lodged in sub-jail in Tirupattur town and a probe is underway.

