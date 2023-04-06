ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons arrested for killing water snake near Arakkonam

April 06, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday by the Forest Department for hurting and killing water snake near Arakkonam in Ranipet.

Forest officials said that B. Mohan, 33; L. Suriya, 21; and K. Santhosh, 21, were residents of Chinna Kainoor village near Arakkonam town. Another resident, V. Perumal, 22, is still absconding. All of them work as electricians in the village.

On March 10, forest officials said that Mohan grabbed an Asiatic water snake from a nearby pond in the village. He held the snake tightly at its head. After some time, he removed the head of the non-venomous snake by biting with his mouth. The entire act was shot by his friend in a video that went viral in social media a few days later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an act of cruelty against wild species. We trace the suspects based on their mobile phones and location from where the video was shot,” said R. Saravana Babu, forest range officer (Arcot).

Based on inputs given by the cyber wing, forest officials arrested the suspects from their hideouts in Arakkonam town on Wednesday. Cases under Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 have been filed. The Asiatic water snake has been classified under Schedule II of the Act. Later, the trio were lodged at the sub-jail in Arakkonam.

Last year, a man was arrested in Vellore for online advertising the sale of tiger cubs. In a similar incident, another person was also sharing a video in social media platforms of holding a porcupine, which died later, by him. Forest officials said that such acts would invite severe punishments and fines under various wildlife laws. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US