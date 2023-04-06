Three persons arrested for killing water snake near Arakkonam

April 06, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - RANIPET

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday by the Forest Department for hurting and killing water snake near Arakkonam in Ranipet.

Forest officials said that B. Mohan, 33; L. Suriya, 21; and K. Santhosh, 21, were residents of Chinna Kainoor village near Arakkonam town. Another resident, V. Perumal, 22, is still absconding. All of them work as electricians in the village.

On March 10, forest officials said that Mohan grabbed an Asiatic water snake from a nearby pond in the village. He held the snake tightly at its head. After some time, he removed the head of the non-venomous snake by biting with his mouth. The entire act was shot by his friend in a video that went viral in social media a few days later.

“It is an act of cruelty against wild species. We trace the suspects based on their mobile phones and location from where the video was shot,” said R. Saravana Babu, forest range officer (Arcot).

Based on inputs given by the cyber wing, forest officials arrested the suspects from their hideouts in Arakkonam town on Wednesday. Cases under Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 have been filed. The Asiatic water snake has been classified under Schedule II of the Act. Later, the trio were lodged at the sub-jail in Arakkonam.

Last year, a man was arrested in Vellore for online advertising the sale of tiger cubs. In a similar incident, another person was also sharing a video in social media platforms of holding a porcupine, which died later, by him. Forest officials said that such acts would invite severe punishments and fines under various wildlife laws.