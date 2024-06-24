Three permanent disaster rescue and relief centres to be set up in Chennai and its suburban areas: Minister

The State government would set up three permanent disaster rescue and relief centres at a cost of ₹36 crore in Chennai and its suburban areas, which are frequently affected during natural disasters, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in the Assembly on Monday, June 24.

Replying to the demands for grants for his department, he said the centres would keep ready boats and vehicles needed for rescue operations and essential items, including drinking water, milk, and bread.

Mr. Ramachandran announced allocation of ₹103.36 crore for the purchase of boats and vehicles. These will be for the use of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the Fisheries Department, the Greater Chennai Police, and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

As Thoothukudi district has also been witnessing heavy rain in recent times, the Minister announced the construction of two multi-purpose relief centres in the district at a cost of ₹17.50 crore. The centres will be used to house people during heavy rain and can also double as community centres and schools.

He said the government would also establish 1,000 centres that would warn people about natural disasters such as flash floods and landslides, rough sea conditions, and water release from dams. The allocation for the centres is ₹13.25 crore.

Mr. Ramachandran said that since Chennai reeled under a severe heat during the first two weeks of April and May, measures to prevent damage caused by climate change were necessary. “Heatwave will be announced as a disaster the State is prone to, so that the government can take precautionary measures and distribute relief,” he said.

Another announcement by the Minister was training forest officials to fight forest fires and purchase equipment, including vehicles and very high frequency radios, at a cost of ₹15 crore.

