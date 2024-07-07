ADVERTISEMENT

Three PDS salesmen suspended for not opening outlets on time in Ranipet

Published - July 07, 2024 06:19 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Three salesmen of fair price shops near Nemili and Walajah towns in Ranipet were suspended for not opening outlets on time and for the delay in distribution of essentials to cardholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended salesmen V. Prasanth, 29, K. Santhosh, 32, and N. Anbumani, 26, worked as salesmen at outlets in Vembakkam, Mel Vembakkam and Peratham villages respectively, said officials of the Department of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. The first two villages come under Nemili taluk and third outlet falls under Walajah taluk in Ranipet district. “We have been monitoring total stocks and despatched rations to all PDS in the district regularly. Such surprise checks are done to ensure consumers get their essentials on time,” said D. Sivakumar, Joint Registrar of the department.

Based on an inquiry report submitted by K. Sivamani, deputy director, Department of Cooperatives (Ranipet), Mr. Sivakumar issued the suspension order to the salesmen.

The team found that the outlets were not opened on time as salesmen of these shops came late in the afternoon. Such a delay caused inconvenience for residents, mostly women, as they had to stay from work to buy essentials from the outlets. Officials of the department said that similar surprise checks would be done in other taluks in the district in the coming weeks to ensure cardholders got rations on time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US