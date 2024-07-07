Three PDS salesmen suspended for not opening outlets on time in Ranipet

Three salesmen of fair price shops near Nemili and Walajah towns in Ranipet were suspended for not opening outlets on time and for the delay in distribution of essentials to cardholders.

The suspended salesmen V. Prasanth, 29, K. Santhosh, 32, and N. Anbumani, 26, worked as salesmen at outlets in Vembakkam, Mel Vembakkam and Peratham villages respectively, said officials of the Department of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. The first two villages come under Nemili taluk and third outlet falls under Walajah taluk in Ranipet district. “We have been monitoring total stocks and despatched rations to all PDS in the district regularly. Such surprise checks are done to ensure consumers get their essentials on time,” said D. Sivakumar, Joint Registrar of the department.

Based on an inquiry report submitted by K. Sivamani, deputy director, Department of Cooperatives (Ranipet), Mr. Sivakumar issued the suspension order to the salesmen.

The team found that the outlets were not opened on time as salesmen of these shops came late in the afternoon. Such a delay caused inconvenience for residents, mostly women, as they had to stay from work to buy essentials from the outlets. Officials of the department said that similar surprise checks would be done in other taluks in the district in the coming weeks to ensure cardholders got rations on time.