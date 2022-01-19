Three PDS rice smugglers detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

They were arrested during a vehicle check on December 26

Three persons, who were repeatedly involved in smuggling rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Civil Supplies CID police said , Ranjith, 25 and Velmurugan, 30, of Cuddalore district, and Ramachandran, 40, of Vellore district, were arrested during a vehicle check at the Sirupakkam check-post on December 26. About 23 tonnes of ration rice was seized from them. Based on the recommendations of the Civil Supplies CID police, District Collector K. Balasubramaniam ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.