Three pavement dwellers killed as car runs over them at Srirangam

The driver of the SUV car was detained by the police

March 12, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Police sources said an overspeeding SUV lost control due to an alleged burst of the front tyre and ran over three unidentified pavement dwellers, aged between 60 and 70, who were sleeping near Yoga Kalyanamandapam at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam of Tiruchi district on March 11, 2023

Police sources said an overspeeding SUV lost control due to an alleged burst of the front tyre and ran over three unidentified pavement dwellers, aged between 60 and 70, who were sleeping near Yoga Kalyanamandapam at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam of Tiruchi district on March 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three unidentified pavement dwellers were killed near Amma Mandapam at Srirangam in Tiruchi city when a speeding car lost control and ran them over in the late hours of Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Police sources said an overspeeding SUV lost control due to an alleged burst of the front tyre and ran over three unidentified pavement dwellers, aged between 60 and 70, who were sleeping on the roadside near Yoga Kalyanamandapam at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam during the late hours of Saturday.

Police detained the car driver K. Lakshminarayan, 23, a native of Gandhi Market in the city.

In the accident, one person died on the spot and his body was kept at Government Hospital in Srirangam for post-mortem. Two others who sustained severe injuries died while undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (North) of Tiruchi city police registered a case under sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Steps are on to identify the deceased, added police sources.

