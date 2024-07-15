ADVERTISEMENT

Three of family suspected to be killed, burnt at home in Cuddalore

Updated - July 15, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 03:28 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of suspected murder, three members of a family were found charred to death at their home at Karamanikuppam near Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The deceased were identified as Kamaleshwari, 60, her son Sudhankumar, 40 and grandson Nishanth, 10.

According to police, on noticing smoke billowing out from the house, their neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and the Nellikuppam police. The charred bodies of the trio were found inside the house. The bodies also bore cut injuries.

On information, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram visited the spot and conducted enquiries. Police said it is suspected to be a case of murder. Five special teams have been formed to nab the accused. A case has been registered.

