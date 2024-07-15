Three of family suspected to be killed, burnt at home in Cuddalore

In a case of suspected murder, three members of a family were found charred to death at their home at Karamanikuppam near Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district on Monday, July 15, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Kamaleshwari, 60, her son Sudhankumar, 40 and grandson Nishanth, 10.

According to police, on noticing smoke billowing out from the house, their neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and the Nellikuppam police. The charred bodies of the trio were found inside the house. The bodies also bore cut injuries.

On information, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram visited the spot and conducted enquiries. Police said it is suspected to be a case of murder. Five special teams have been formed to nab the accused. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.