GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three of family suspected to be killed, burnt at home in Cuddalore

Updated - July 15, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 03:28 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of suspected murder, three members of a family were found charred to death at their home at Karamanikuppam near Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The deceased were identified as Kamaleshwari, 60, her son Sudhankumar, 40 and grandson Nishanth, 10.

According to police, on noticing smoke billowing out from the house, their neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and the Nellikuppam police. The charred bodies of the trio were found inside the house. The bodies also bore cut injuries.

On information, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram visited the spot and conducted enquiries. Police said it is suspected to be a case of murder. Five special teams have been formed to nab the accused. A case has been registered.

Related Topics

murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.