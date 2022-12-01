Three of family found dead in well in Cuddalore district

December 01, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Local residents found the bodies in an agricultural well on Thursday; police have identified them as that of a woman, her daughter and her mother from Chennai, who had come to Malayabur last week

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family including an eight-year-old girl were found dead in an agricultural well at Malayanur near Veppur in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Misba Shanthi, 35, her daughter Arul Helen Grace, 8, and mother Deborah Kalyani, 60, of Alapakkam in Chennai. Police suspect that Shanthi and her mother had ended their lives after pushing the former’s daughter into the well.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when local residents found their bodies floating in an agricultural well at Malayanur. The family had been living in Chennai for the past few years, and had come to Malayanur only last week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Shanthi had contacted her estranged partner Sivagurunathan, 39, who works at a furniture store in Malayanur seeking his help in renting a house in Malayanur. The family had planned to settle in Malayanur, police said.

The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US