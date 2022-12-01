  1. EPaper
Three of family found dead in well in Cuddalore district

Local residents found the bodies in an agricultural well on Thursday; police have identified them as that of a woman, her daughter and her mother from Chennai, who had come to Malayabur last week

December 01, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family including an eight-year-old girl were found dead in an agricultural well at Malayanur near Veppur in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Misba Shanthi, 35, her daughter Arul Helen Grace, 8, and mother Deborah Kalyani, 60, of Alapakkam in Chennai. Police suspect that Shanthi and her mother had ended their lives after pushing the former’s daughter into the well.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when local residents found their bodies floating in an agricultural well at Malayanur. The family had been living in Chennai for the past few years, and had come to Malayanur only last week.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Shanthi had contacted her estranged partner Sivagurunathan, 39, who works at a furniture store in Malayanur seeking his help in renting a house in Malayanur. The family had planned to settle in Malayanur, police said.

The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

