Tamil Nadu

Three of family electrocuted near Tiruchi

Three members of a family, including a father and son, were electrocuted when an overhead electric wire snapped and fell on a farmland at Navalurkuttapattu Keezhakadu village on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Sunday.

A. Ramamurthy, 54, went to his farm to spray fertilizer on paddy crop. The police said an electric wire attached to a power pole had fallen and Ramamurthy did not notice. He stepped on the wire and was electrocuted. His son R. Gunasekaran, 23, and the latter’s grandmother A. Oppayee, 70, rushed to his rescue, but were electrocuted as well.

Villagers rushed to the spot on information after which power supply to the cable to the electric post was shut down. The bodies were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital for post-mortem, and later handed over to the family. Ramamurthy belonged to Periyanayakichathriam village, situated a few kilometres from the spot of electrocution. The Ramji Nagar Police have registered a case.

