Three of a family killed in accident near Tindivanam

VILLUPURAM

05 October 2020 13:04 IST

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry around 1.30 a.m.

Three persons of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling, rammed into a lorry in Saram near Tindivanam, in the early hours of Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Thyageswaran, 60, his wife Ponmani Jaya, 58 and their son Emmanuel, 26 of Ayanavaram in Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, the SUV was returning from Nagercoil to Chennai. At around 1.30 a.m., when the car was approaching Saram, the driver Murugan, 30, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry.

While Thyageswaran and Ponmani Jaya died on the spot, Emmanuel succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chennai. The driver Murugan and a relative were referred to a hospital in Chennai. A case has been registered.