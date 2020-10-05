Three of a family killed in accident near Tindivanam

Three persons of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling, rammed into a lorry in Saram near Tindivanam, in the early hours of Monday.
Police identified the deceased as Thyageswaran, 60, his wife Ponmani Jaya, 58 and their son Emmanuel, 26 of Ayanavaram in Chennai.
According to police, the SUV was returning from Nagercoil to Chennai. At around 1.30 a.m., when the car was approaching Saram, the driver Murugan, 30, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry.
While Thyageswaran and Ponmani Jaya died on the spot, Emmanuel succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chennai. The driver Murugan and a relative were referred to a hospital in Chennai. A case has been registered.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath