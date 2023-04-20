Three of a family, including baby, found murdered in Kallakurichi

April 20, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Three members of a family, including an eight-month-old boy, were found dead, with their throats slit at their house in Narimedu, under the Kallakurichi police station limits on Wednesday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Valarmathi, 35 and her two sons, Tamizharasan, 15 and Kesavan, eight months old.

Police found the bodies inside the home after nearby residents alerted them about a foul smell emanating from the locked house. Valarmathi’s husband, Manikandan, was killed in an accident a few months ago. After his death, the family made a living out of selling vegetables in a pushcart, police said.

A few close relatives of Manikandan are being questioned, police said. Superintendent of Police N. Mohan Raj inspected the scene of crime. An investigation is underway.