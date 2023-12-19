ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family found dead in sugarcane field in Kallakurichi

December 19, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Police said a man, his wife and their adult son were found dead; a case has been registered

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were found dead in a sugarcane field in Kadiyar near Tirukovilur in Kallakurichi district on Monday, December 18, 2023.

The deceased were identified as Radhakrishnan, 55, his wife Annapoorani, 45 and their son Santhosh Kumar, 27.

Police said the trio had gone to their sugarcane field on Sunday. But when they did not return by nightfall, relatives launched a search and found their bodies on the field.

The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examinations to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

