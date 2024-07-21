Three new Primary Health Centres ready for opening in Ranipet

The construction of three Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in Ranipet district has been completed.

The three health centres that are now ready to be opened include an upgraded government health centre. They are located respectively at Melvisharam, Arcot, and Kavanur areas. The centres have been built at a cost of ₹1.2 crore each - contributed jointly by the State and the Central governments.

“The upgradation of a health centre helps to cover more people and areas within its limits. For example, a rural PHC provides care for at least 35,000 patients, whereas an upgraded PHC can cover 1.25 lakh patients since it is equipped with modern facilities,” K. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Ranipet, told The Hindu.

Newly built health centres

The health centre in Melvisharam town was demolished and rebuilt into an upgraded, 30-bedded facility. It is equipped with operation theatres, more beds for in-patients, an out-patients’ block, separate cabins for the duty doctor, nurses, and other staff members, a common visitors’ hall, separate wards for specialised treatment, laboratory facilities, and a well-furnished pharmacy with additional stocks. Adequate parking space for ambulances and other vehicles will also be provided. The round-the-clock facility will be manned by five duty doctors, said officials.

Similarly, the dilapidated health centre in Arcot town was razed and, in its place, a two-storey PHC has been constructed. The new facility has specialised units for siddha, ayurveda, and unani treatment. The refurbished health centre will help cater to the urban population, providing care for at least 50,000 patients.

Long-pending demand met

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of the residents, a PHC has been established at Kavanur village near Arcot town. This has put an end to the ordeal of the residents who had to travel at least 10 km to reach the nearest health centre - in Thimiri. The land for the new health centre was donated by a group of residents to the State government.

Meanwhile, health officials said that the foundation stone was laid for a new health centre worth ₹1.2 crore at Paranji village near Arakkonam town a few days ago. The proposals for new health centres at Sholingur, Arakkonam, Kaveripakkam, and Thirumalpur are being assessed.

On an average, PHCs should be situated at a distance of at least eight km from each other. At present, the district consists of 36 PHCs and six upgraded health centres.