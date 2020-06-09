Tamil Nadu

Three new inter-city trains to start operating in Tamil Nadu from Friday

The trains are being operated based on a request from the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to the Southern Railway General Manager, an official release said

Southern Railway will start operating three special passenger trains in the State from Friday (June 12). Reservation for the three trains would be open from Wednesday.

A press release said the three new superfast intercity special trains would be operated daily. Two special trains from Tiruchi to Chengalpet -- one on the main line with stops at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruppadiripuliyur, and Melmaruvathur and the other on the service line with stops at Ariyalur, Villupuram, and Melmaruvathur would be operated. Also, a train service from Arakkonam to Coimbatore (stops at Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur) would start plying.

Southern Railway is already operating five special passenger trains including the superfast Rajdhani express from New Delhi to Chennai.

The three special trains are being operated based on a request from the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to the Southern Railway General Manager, according to the release.

