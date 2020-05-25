Three new COVID cases in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

25 May 2020 23:45 IST

Three more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Monday taking the tally to 32.

While two cases were reported in Muthialpet, the third was detected in Reddiarpalayam.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the health department was carrying out checks on the quarantine status of residents who had returned from abroad and other States.

About 4,090 residents have returned to Puducherry over the past week. This includes eight international travellers from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Kuwait.

“We are also proposing repeat tests on the primary contacts of patients even if they have previously tested negative,” Mr. Rao said.

The health department is also carrying out a quarantine check on those who have returned to the city. This follows the recent spurt in new cases after the arrival of returnees from other States, Prashant Kumar Panda, Health Secretary said.