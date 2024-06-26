Three MUTA members elected to Madras University Syndicate

The Senate of University of Madras conducted election for six members to the Syndicate on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of the Madras University Teachers’ Association won three of the six seats. S. Armstrong, head, Centre for Endangered Languages; Rita John, head, Department of Theoretical Physics; C. Murugan, head, Department of Sanskrit from MUTA won the election.

The other elected members were K. Pandian, head, Department of Inorganic Chemistry; V. Mahadevan, director of Physical Education of Madras University Union, and S.S. Sundaram (who represents Professors Forum) and is the head, Department of Indian History.

The members will hold the post for three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.